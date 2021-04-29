Namibia: Ex-Teacher's Abduction Case Postponed

Keetmanshoop — The case of a former Suiderlig Secondary School teacher, who stands accused of abducting a female learner and committing immoral acts with her, has been postponed.

During proceedings in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court this week, Valerie Bock informed public prosecutor Frederick Van Der Colf she has in the meantime paid her legal aid contribution accordingly whilst waiting for approval of her legal aid application to be provided with the services of a lawyer to represent her in court.

The case was then postponed to 27 May 2021 for legal aid by magistrate Elzabe Konjore, while the accused's bail of N$4 000 has been extended accordingly.

Bock was further warned not to break the conditions attached to her bail: not to make any direct or indirect contact with the victim.