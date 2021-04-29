Namibia: MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Bonanza in Ongwediva This Saturday

Preparations are in full swing for the Northern amateur boxing championship Part 1 at the Ongwediva multipurpose centre in the Oshana Region this Saturday.

Owner and chairperson of the MTC Kilimanjaro boxing club, Joseph Benhard yesterday said they will be ready to stage another exciting event at the northern town.

"Preparations are at an advanced stage. Many corporate companies have come

on board to assist with all logistics and we are excited and looking forward to host the boxing bonanza this coming weekend," said Benhard.

Twenty bouts are scheduled. The chairperson said the boxers are ready.

"This event was initially set for March, but it could not be staged due to measures which were beyond our control. Since that time, boxers have been training non-stop," he said.

Benhard noted that people will attend

by invitation only, and the maximum number of people that they are looking at is 100.

"There won't be many spectators allowed due to the Covid-19 measures and restrictions. However, the event will be live streamed on the MTC Facebook page," he added.