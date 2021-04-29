Namibia: 'Women At Work' Continues to Empower

Established in 2006, the 'Women at Work' organisation continues to be a catalyst for change in the lives of unskilled Namibian women through their training programmes. As their core mandate is to train and provide high-quality basic skills' training and to facilitate suitable stable employment, the organisation has recently upgraded their training kitchen, the 'Namib Mills Kitchen'.

It is named 'Namib Mills Kitchen' as a gratitude to local company Namib Mills, which has been supporting the organisation for years, both financially and with product donations.

"This kitchen will enable us to work efficiently, and also accommodate many students," said 'Women at Work' co-founder, Elize Fahl.

She said training and improving the lives of women has long been one of their passions as students are given the opportunity to work on dream boards, which enables them to think about what they really want to do with their lives.

"The young people who come for training have not finished their schooling. We thus place quite a lot of emphasis on life skills. They are given steps to take to realise their dreams," explained Fahl, adding that some former students have already established their own businesses, while some have gone on to further their studies, obtaining certificates and diplomas.

'Women at Work' also ensures students have obtained employment after training.

According to Fahl, 90% of their students have been employed mainly in the hospitality industry, where they work as room and laundry attendants.

'Women at Work' teaches home management courses, au pair courses, beginners' dressmaking courses and advanced dressmaking courses. Since its inception, the organisation has successfully trained over 1 500 students.

"We are trying to help those who have not finished school to give them a way forward in life," reiterated Fahl.

As a non-profit organisation, they rely solely on donations. Therefore, they are thus requesting support and donations from businesses and individuals.