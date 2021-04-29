Uganda: Othieno Mayende Is New Chairman of Kcb Bank Uganda

Kampala, Uganda — KCB Bank Uganda Limited has appointed Constant Othieno Mayende its chairman Board of Directors. Othieno Mayende will replace Aga Sekalala Jr, whose term recently came to an end.

Othieno Mayende has over 23 years' experience in banking, strategy formulation, business development, financial management, audit, and quality assurance having held senior positions in a number of reputable private and public sector organizations in Uganda and Rwanda.

He holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Business Research Methods from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland as well as Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda.

Othieno is a Partner at CMK & Co, Certified Public Accountants. He is a Certified Public Accountant of Uganda (CPA) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

He is a Council Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) and also serves on governing boards of several organizations in Uganda. Constant is a Rotarian and currently serves as the President Elect-Secretary at the Rotary Club of Ntinda.