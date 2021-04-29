Uganda: Magogo Scores Own Goal

Comment — The curse that haunts presidents seeking a third term in Uganda seems to have come for Moses Magogo, the president of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA). Magogo, as the head of the football governing body in Uganda, wields a lot of power and his bid for a third term has come with blowback.

It all started with a press conference where Magogo lashed out at Cranes players for playing "sh***y" football. The comment did not go down well with many Uganda Cranes players and within hours Dennis Onyango, the celebrated captain of the Cranes team, announced his retirement. It was followed in quick succession by Hassan Wasswa and Mike Azira, equally celebrated players who turned out for the national football team.

The elections for FUFA president are due in August and football personalities plotting to unseat Magogo have already started their campaigns. One of Magogo's rivals says FUFA needs to focus elsewhere apart from the Uganda Cranes.

At the press conference held at FUFA headquarters in Mengo, Magogo took a swipe at ex Cranes players who keep demanding pay from FUFA when they are no longer playing for the Cranes. "Football paid you when you were playing football. What is your problem after playing football?" Magogo asked and added "These guys have earned hundreds of millions of shillings and then someone comes out saying FUFA does not pay players."

Magogo was irked by retired Cranes players constantly demanding money from FUFA saying the crop of footballers in today's era have earned far more than what previous generations of footballers in the times of Majid Musisi earned. Magogo's gripe with Cranes players was that the footballers are ungrateful to FUFA; insisting the availability of money in the current football environment should be something to be positive about.

The FUFA president also had no kind words for Cranes players who put in below par performances but are quick to demand for payment. However players are supposed to be paid whenever they play for the national team.

A discussion by journalists on NTV PressBox, a popular sports show, captured how Magogo blundered at a time he should have been seeking to mend fences as he guns for a third term. "Magogo has very good points which he raises. He just needs a speechwriter and promise to stick to the script." Andrew Mwanguhya, a sports journalist who covers the Cranes said.

"Everything he (Magogo) is saying is what we can say on this panel in a different language including what every Cranes fan can say about the performances," Ismail Dhakaba, anther journalist chipped in. "We have questioned the selection of McKinstry and Abdullah Mubiru Kiwanuka in the recent past but now the tone he is using," he wondered.

McKinstry is the recently sacked coach of the Cranes. But a series of bloopers by Magogo have left the FUFA president and his team scrambling for goodwill. Just before the press conference, images of Mike Mutyaba, a Cranes player were making the rounds as guards at FUFA house beat him up as he waved placards demanding for pay from FUFA. Mutyaba spent a night in police cells and it took the intervention of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye, the Chief Political Commissar of Uganda Police to break him out.

As if to appear on top of the debate on player payments, FUFA posted payments of Cranes allowances from 2018 to date on its Facebook page. It instead elicited more anger from the players and a general rebuke from the public. Hassan Wasswa, who had just retired was furious saying FUFA still owed players their allowances for a match between Cranes and Congo.

'Develop the league'

Mujib Kasule the proprietor of Proline FC, a football club, is one of those vying for the FUFA top job. His vision for Ugandan football is anchored on developing the league. Kasule says Magogo's FUFA does not see this. "We have a big challenge because FUFA has made us believe that football ends with Cranes. They have focused all their energy and resources on Cranes."

He says the structures below Cranes are crumbling. "We may have had some small gains with Cranes but we are losing the bigger picture; no youth system, regions, districts, clubs, all these structures are struggling."

Kasule believes strengthening the league will boost players, coaches and football administrators. "The league happens throughout the year while Cranes plays about four matches a year."

Out of the Shs10 billion that goes to football, Kasule says he intends to redistribute half of that to the league. His plan includes giving Shs100 million to each club per season and Shs400 million in prize money.

He hopes to sell this plan to FUFA delegates who elect the president. Usually FUFA presidents enjoy incumbency and winning over delegates is a hard task for new candidates.

To be elected, candidates have to win over the 48 delegates from the six regions. "I am selling this plan to the delegates and I am promising them Shs125 million for every region compared to the Shs25 million FUFA currently gives them. It is really nothing."

Kasule says he wants to empower the regions with more roles and funding accusing Magogo of running everything remotely from the centre at Mengo. "The Cranes bubble has burst" he summed up Magogo's tenure at FUFA House.

Magogo was a right hand man of his immediate predecessor Lawrence Mulindwa. Under Mulindwa, Magogo was the FUFA Competitions Secretary where he was key in many FUFA executive decisions; including machinations that saw him unopposed while running as FUFA president in 2013 when Mulindwa stepped down.

In 2017, Magogo was again unopposed but not without controversies as critics chided him for lack of accountability while handling football monies. One of his biggest critics, Allan Sewanyana, MP for Makindye West, a football administrator in his own right is also running against him.

The chairman of Katwe United, a local football club does not have a very different path from Kasule but wants to develop women football and the second division of the Uganda Super League. "I want to create a football environment where we can bring more money into football." He hopes once elected, Uganda can qualify for the World Cup.

Magogo and his rivals for now have a lot to ponder on; recruiting a new coach for the Cranes and the embarrassing prospect of the team playing World Cup qualifying home games abroad because Namboole stadium was disapproved by FIFA, among other issues.