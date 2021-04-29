Africa: Accreditation for Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021

29 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The accreditation window for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 is now open.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Senegal between 23 May 2021 until 29 May 2021.

The accreditation window will close on 14 May 2021.

Media interested in covering the tournament can apply for accreditation via the CAF Media Channel (CAF website).

In line with CAF Covid19 protocols, there will be restricted media attendance in order to comply.

Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation.

Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Senegal.

For more information on Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021, please visit www.cafonline.com

CAF Communication

Related Content

Thrilling encounters in Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 draw

Beach Soccer AFCON, Senegal 2021: Seychelles qualify after Madagascar withdrawal

Draw procedure: Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.