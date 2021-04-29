Kenya: Missing Kitengela Quartet - One Body Found in Murang'a

29 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stanley Ngotho

The body of Elijah Obuong, who went missing alongside three of his friends on April 19 in Kitengela, has been found in a morgue in Murang'a County.

Police said the body was spotted by sand harvesters near Mukungai River along the Murang'a-Iyego-Kangema road on April 20.

Obuong's younger brother Michael Amollo identified the body at around 10.40am on Thursday.

He said the body had no visible injuries.

Obuong and his friends Jack Anyango, Benjamin Imbai and Brian Oduor vanished into thin air after a lunch of nyama choma and drinks.

Their car, a white Toyota Mark X, was found abandoned at a parking lot about 500 metres from the club the following day.

