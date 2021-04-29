Gambia: Police Arrest 3 Individuals With Suspected Drugs

29 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Police Force on Tuesday 27th April 2021 arrested three individuals with suspected drugs at the Sukuta-Jabang Highway.

Superintendent Lamin Njie, the spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force, said officers of the Police Intervention Unit VIP Platoon intercepted a red Mercedes Benz C-Class, with registration number BJL 6693 T, at a Vehicle Check Point on the Sukuta-Jabang Highway last night.

He said the police found suspected drugs in it which resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

"Quantities of suspected drugs were found in the vehicle resulting in the arrest of three suspects (names withheld)," PRO Njie said.

The arrestees have been handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency for necessary action, he added.

