Mauritius: Covid-19 - One New Positive Case Detected

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one positive case of COVID-19 at local level last evening. The person was in contact with the dialysis patient who was found positive again following the reactivation of the virus.

478 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

419 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

120 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of local active cases: 83.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.