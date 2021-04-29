Mauritius: Covid-19 - One New Positive Case Detected

29 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one positive case of COVID-19 at local level last evening. The person was in contact with the dialysis patient who was found positive again following the reactivation of the virus.

478 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

419 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

120 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases registered following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of local active cases: 83.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.