Namibia: MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 32 Set for Mid-May

29 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The round of 32 in the MTC NFA Cup Aweh will be played during the weekend of the 15 and 16 May.

Each team will be provided with playing gear and N$18,000.00 for logistics. This was reaffirmed at the launch and draw of the competition in Windhoek this week.

The winning team of the tournament will walk away with N$500,000 followed by the runner ups who will bag N$250,000 while the third and fourth place receive N$150,000 and N$100,000 respectively.

Other exciting prizes are for the player of the tournament who walks away with N$20,000 while the top goal scorer and goalkeeper of the tournament each receive N$15,000.00.

"We are extremely excited and looking forward to the matches. The MTC NFA CUP Aweh will give the Namibian players the much-needed fitness boost they needed. It will also provide a platform for the national team technical team to select players," said NFA Secretary General, Franco Cosmos.

The Round of 32 consist of the 12 Namibia Premier Football League clubs, the 14 Regional Second Divisions winners and the six First Division qualifiers.

