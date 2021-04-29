Malawi: Keturah Stirs Wine in the House'

"This girl is on fire."

Like Amy Whinehouse in a house of wine in her hey day, Malawian soulful songbird, trendy and on demand, Keturah is a crown in a jewel that keep stealing hearts with her high-pitched vocal ranges everywhere she goes.

The silky-voiced music royalty, Keturah cannot be ignored neither can she be forgotten once you watch her play.

She is pure gold.

Those who attended her stellar performance at the Blantyre's entertainment Mecca, The Whinehouse in Namiwawa low density suburb on Sunday, the Winehouse would attest and testify without any iota of doubt or fear of contradiction that Keturah has just happened to Malawi music.

She is simply magic.

Ketural lived up to her billing as one of the best artiste in the game right now when she took to the stage and started dishing her heart-warming and soul-captivating music.

Keturah deserves some respect on her name as she is a driving force and with proper talent-management, she is surely set to conquer the world by storm.

Winehousepublicity director Emmanuel .Maliro said: "Keturah has the 'wow factor' and everything that defines an excellent musician and artist.

"We at Winehouse, while entertaining our clientele to a cocktail of good art, we also promote artists in the country to light up their shine."

Maliro said Keturah is Malawi's next big thing.

Both her voice and presence are solid and captivating to ear and the naked eye respectively and when she sings, she melts hearts of music lovers and enthusiasts.

She is, at the moment, in a league of her own.

Ben Gogodani Moyo, a resident Nyambadwe who attended the Winehouse Keturah's show, said;

"This girl is on fire. She has everything, the voice, the looks and the presence. When she goes on stage, she commands the sorts and knows how to engage with her audience."

Her increased social media visibility on social media dictated by the dramatic antics schemed by her manager Pemphero Mphande has given her some popularity mileage and leverage.

The Nambewe hitmaker, Keturah, like Army Whinehouse before her, is unique and a special talent that must be embraced.

If there are people out there who still don't know who Keturah is, here is the chance to make a date with her to appreciate her God-given special singing talent.

Keturah's ability to fused traditional music with modern beats gives her a scintillating musical edge.

Keturah like a kettle, she is boiling at a high music temperature and with her band, Amalawi Band is musically faultless.

The local girl, as she is fondly called, Keturah turned the wine at a house in Namiwawa into a drink to quench people's entertainment thirsty.