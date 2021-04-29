Namibia: Rape Case Magistrate Not Intimidated By Bribe Allegations

OSHAKATI magistrate Leopoldt Hangalo, who is accused of receiving a bribe to acquit businessperson Sindano Hango, says he is not intimidated by the allegations and protests by members of the public demanding that he recuses himself from the case.

Hangalo said this when he presided over Hango's sentencing in Oshakati Magistrate's Court yesterday. Hango is accused of raping his relative at a family house at Uuvudhiya village in Oshana region in 2014. He pleaded not guilty throughout the trial.

Hangalo acquitted him of rape in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court in 2019, but the state appealed the case in the High Court and Hango was convicted of rape earlier this year. The matter was then referred back to the magistrate's court for sentencing. Hango filed a notice of appeal after his conviction, asking for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In March this year, demonstrators marched to the Oshakati Magistrate's Court demanding that Hangalo recuses himself from sentencing Sindano as ordered by the High Court in February this year. The protestors shouting "down Hangalo" claimed that the magistrate was compromised.

Hango appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court yesterday for sentencing, but his case was postponed to 28 June this year. State prosecutor advocate Ruben Shileka and Nelao ya France wanted the court to go ahead with the sentencing. However, Hango's lawyer, Nicky Ngula, argued that the sentencing could not go ahead when Hango has appealed to the High Court. Hango's appeal hearing is set for 5 May this year at the Oshakati High Court.

Shileka said Ngula's argument was irregular. Hangalo then asked the state prosecutor if he was the right person to preside over the case amid bribe allegations.

"My name is tainted. There are allegations that the accused person bribed me. There was a demonstration that sought that I must recuse myself. I want the state to address me on whether I am the right [person] to preside over the case amid the allegations [against] me," he said, adding, "I appreciate the submission by the state ... I am not intimidated by the allegation of bribery and demonstration but my hands are cut off to proceed with this matter. The matter is already in the hands of the registrar of the High Court. I cannot proceed with this matter until the High Court hears the matter," he said.