Namibian Parents Neglect Maintenance Duty

PARENTS and guardians are neglecting their duties by failing to honour their maintenance payments, minister of justice Yvonne Dausab says.

She said this last week during her budget motivation speech in the National Assembly.

"I have, for example, found, during my latest visit to the Oshakati divisional magistrate's courts, that there is an outstanding maintenance amount of N$300 000 in terms of which a monthly payment of N$300 was neglected," she said.

Dausab said the dependants of these parents and guardians continue to sometimes live without basic amenities such as food, clothing and shelter.

To deal with this, she said the ministry has appointed more maintenance investigators and maintenance officers to be deployed to the various courts across the county.

Currently, Namibia has only 10 maintenance investigators appointed at nine main points across the country, with four maintenance officers appointed at three of the main points.

"Through these appointments, the ministry is able to launch proper investigations into the ability of defendants to pay maintenance and to present evidence before the court in order for the court to make a finding that is commensurate with the evidence before it," she said.

The ministry has continued with the appointments according to the structure.

COUNTRYWIDE

Dausab said the Ministry of Justice has launched 635 new investigations, while 1 578 summonses have been served.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is according to data from stations located in Windhoek, and at Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Otjiwarongo, Ondangwa, Oshakati, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Keetmanshoop for the current financial year.

The ministry also finalised about 375 investigations and executed 420 warrants of arrest.

RESTRUCTURING PG'S OFFICE

Dausab said the ministry aspires to review the approved structure of the Office of the Prosecutor General in the current financial year.

This comes as the workload has proven that the structure is insufficient in executing the tasks at hand.

"With the increase in the number of complex transnational and financial crimes there is a need to have more experienced prosecutors, who are not readily available in the country," she said.

Dausab reiterated the need to focus on prevention and rehabilitation measures to alleviate the burden on the criminal justice system, "which is extremely expensive to operate effectively".

The minister was defending her N$491,4 million budget allocation for the current financial year.