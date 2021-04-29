Namibia: Nampower Gets Green Light for Steeper Electricity Rates

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has granted the national power utility permission to charge all bulk buyers 2,92% more per kilo-watt hour (kWh) from 1 July 2021.

Foibe Namene, the board's chief executive officer, announced this yesterday.

Namene said after two years of no tariff increase, NamPower has submitted an application for an effective bulk tariff increase of 5,8%, including power generation and distribution.

This would involve a price increase from N$1,6689 per kWh to N$1,7673.

This was decided after consideration and assessment of the proposal, which included the impact of tariffs on the electricity supply industry, consumers and the entire economy.

Stakeholders' opinions were also considered.

The board resolved, however, to approve an increase which is lower than the requested increase.

The increase was determined at 2,92%, from the current approved N$1,6500 per kWh to N$1,6982 for the 2021/22 financial year.

The approved tariff will apply to all NamPower bulk buyers, including regional electricity distributors, local authorities, regional councils and mines.

However, this increase will not be passed on to consumers, because distributors have to apply to the ECB for their intended distribution tariff increase individually.

This means consumers could feel the pinch of the increased tariffs in a few weeks' time, depending on the distributors' and ECB's approval.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namene said despite the board approving the tariff hike, they are cognisant of the current economic situation.

To mitigate the impact of the tariff increase on consumers and the overall economy for 2021/22, an amount of N$35 million from the Long-run Marginal Cost Fund would be utilised.

This would be allocated to NamPower to cover the operational costs of running the Van Eck Thermal Power Station.

The Long-run Marginal Cost Fund is intented to ensure better tariffs, especially in the event NamPower experiences cash-flow issues due to expensive power supply.

This means the fund is used to protect customers against unexpected tariff hikes.

However, no Long-run Marginal Cost Fund calculations were included in the latest tariff hikes.

Namene warned that in the future power hikes would be in line with the country's inflation rate to cater for the new generation, as stipulated by the National Integrated Resource Plan.

Beyond inflation consideration, tariff hikes would also consider weather patterns, foreign exchange fluctuations, and other unforeseen circumstances, Namene said.

So far, the country has increased the price of fuel, staple foods such as poultry, and flour products.