Namibia: Mobicash Supports KFA

29 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

JAMES Britz, coach of Kaizen Football Academy has thanked Mobicash Payment Solutions for a sponsorship of playing gear and equipment.

Mobicash has sponsored them with 30 balls and three sets of markers and step out gear for 33 players, but Britz said he hoped to receive a second sponsorship soon.

"We are expecting a second sponsorship from Mobicash where we hope to get official playing gear, while we are still looking for balls, training equipment markers, cones, training ladders, slalom poles and soccer nets.

Ï just want to thank the CEO of Mobicash Payment Solutions, Claus Deckenbrock for his assistance so far, it has really helped us a lot, and we hope to continue to strengthen our relationship," he said.

KFA have more than 150 players from u13 to senior level who play in the MTC Hopsol youth leagues from u13 to u19 level, as well as in the senior Khomas Second Division.

They have become a major force in youth soccer in Namibia and last year excelled in the MTC Hopsol Youth League.

They won the u17 and u13 league titles; came second in the u19 league, after losing the final 1-0 to Ramblers; and reached the semifinals of the u15 league.

Britz is also the national u20 coach and made history last year when they finished second at the u20 Cosafa Cup to qualify for the u20 Afcon finals for the first time.

At the Afcon finals in Mauritania, Namibia came last in their group after losing 2-0 to Tunisia and 1-0 to Burkina Faso, while drawing 1-1 against the Central African Republic.

Britz said the experience he gained at national level has helped KFA a lot.

"It has really helped KFA a lot, because I've seen how it is done professionally to prepare and compete at an international level and I'm using that knowledge at KFA now. We also need to prepare the boys to become better men and responsible people in life," he said.

