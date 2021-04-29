Namibia: Khorixas Fun Day to Benefit Informal Settlement Residents

Khorixas resident and a business owner, Maria Shilongo, will be hosting a two-day fundraising event this weekend that will benefit 45 Donkerhoek informal settlement residents in need of food.

The gates of the Herbert Conradie Stadium will open at 09:00 on Saturday. The theme is 'Workers unite through sports fun day'.

Shilongo and her team also plan to distribute blankets and school uniforms after the event, depending on the financial success of the fun day.

Activities will include seven-a-side soccer and a potjiekos competition, among others.

"The event will bring us together as workers and families. At the same time we are helping those in need," Shilongo said.

Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to and no cars will be allowed inside the stadium. Those who want to contribute to the food parcels can contact Shilongo on 081 342 1160.