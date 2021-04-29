Namibia: Roda Wins 'The Search Namibia'

RODWARD Stephamus, better known as Roda, was named the winner of the first edition of 'The Search Namibia ', a reality TV show aimed at creating exposure to new talent, on Tuesday evening.

The finale season was held at the Conference Sound Audio Visuals (ConSoAV) in Windhoek.

During the final episode the top five contestants battled it out for the overall prize and Stephamus took home N$100 000 for his efforts.

Stephamus who hails from Keetmanshoop, described his music as unique - he is a hip-hop artist who mixes Afrikaans and English. He is a former student at Suiderlig High School.

The 20-year-old's love for music started when he was 11. He said his interest in music developed because of his elder brother and members of his group, Liquorice. The group broke up and Stephamus decided to continue.

In 2012, he launched his music career with the release of a single 'Flow with it'.

Stephamus said he plans opening a music studio at Keetmanshoop with part of his winner's cash prize.

"At home we are struggling to make music. We don't have good quality studios there. There are few producers and the studios are not up to standard. I aim to bring a difference," the rapper said.

Speaking about his experience participating in musical show Stephamus said he has gained plenty of knowledge that has bettered him as an artist.

"I have learned how to perform with a live band, in the past I only performed back-tracking. I have also learnt about perseverance and how to work with what I have. The contest was very tough. There were a lot of talented people. Thank you Namibia for voting for me. I now plan releasing new music and videos. This is the platform I needed to push my career," Stephamus said.

The live show's spokesperson, Ndapewa Ambambi, said working on the live music has been an amazing experience for her thus far. She describes her journey as a learning curve.

"This is the first time I am working on a music show and it is a lot of work. It has been very busy. There is certainly room for improvement," Ambambi said.

Ambambi expressed excitement about the show, saying she has seen contestants developing their music skills and knowledge.

"I am sure the contestants have learnt how to be patient as well as work with what they have. They learnt how to be humble at all times as they all have collectively given talents to use for the greater good. Most importantly, I think they have learnt how to express themselves vocally," she said.

Ambambi said despite the good progress, the show has experienced a few challenges, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had to adjust and accommodate a limited number of people and adhere to regulations. If you look at the first five episodes, judges looked at videos sent in by the contestants to avoid assembling crowds. We also had to prolong the three-month show to adhere to the regulations," Ambambi said.

She said they are planning to host another season of the show, making improvements on the previous one.

"We definitely learnt a lot from the limitations we had, so hopefully in our next season we won't be limited and go bigger and better. The second time we want to broaden the idea of the show. 'The Search' would therefore like to encourage and invite corporate companies and anyone interested to take part and come on board as partners and sponsors in the first of its kind reality show that seeks to discover, develop and establish as well as bring much needed locally produced entertainment," Ambambi said.