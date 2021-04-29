Algeria: Reporter Jailed After Covering Tuareg Protests in Southern Algeria

29 April 2021
Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)
press release

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Algerian authorities to free Rabah Karèche, the newspaper Liberté's correspondent in Tamanrasset, 900 km south of Algiers, who has been held since 19 April after covering protests by the Ahaggar region's Tuareg population against new territorial divisions.

A Tamanrasset criminal court today denied a request for Karèche's release that was submitted by his lawyers.

"The decision to continue detaining Rabah Karèche is incomprehensible," said Souhaieb Khayati, the head of RSF's North Africa desk. "We call for his immediate release and the withdrawal of all the charges against this journalist, who was just doing his job to report the news."

Karèche is facing up to ten years in prison on charges of "creating an electronic account dedicated to spreading information likely to cause segregation and hatred in society," "deliberately spreading false information likely to endanger public order," and "using various means to undermine national security and unity."

One of Karèche's lawyers, Amirouche Bakouri, told RSF he regarded his detention as "exceptional," even for Algeria, and described Article 54 of the Algerian constitution, protecting press freedom, as "nothing more than a political speech and a shop window for the international community."

Article 54 guarantees the freedom of the "print, broadcast and social media" but limits it to "the right to disseminate information, ideas, images and opinions within the framework of the law and respect for the constants and religious, moral and cultural values of the nation."

Algeria is ranked 146th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Read the original article on RSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Reporters sans Frontières. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RSF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.