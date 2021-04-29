Nigeria: Lagos First Lady Calls for Implementation of Nutrition Policies

29 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for prompt approval and implementation of the state's Policy on Food and Nutrition and the Multi-sectoral plan of Action on Nutrition. Sanwo-Olu made the call at a Nutrition Policy Dialogue recently, in Lagos.

According to the report culled from Protein Challenge NG, the dialogue was organised by the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Nigeria (CS-SUNN) and Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget Committee on Food and Nutrition. Theme of the event was: "Exploring Innovative Nutrition Policy Alliances for a Healthier Lagos."

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Dr. Cecilia Mabogunje, the Medical Director, Massey Children Hospital, Lagos, said the two documents were currently awaiting approval of the State Executive Council.

She said: "I totally align with the action plan in the documents as it aptly creates comprehensive framework that addresses the challenges of malnutrition in the state. "The policy envisions a state where the citizens are adequately food and nutrition secured with high quality of life and socioeconomic development, contributing to human capital development objectives of the state via its development plan by 2025."

The governor's wife said that seven per cent of women of child bearing age were also suffering from acute malnutrition. "It is clear that any nation under the grip of malnutrition would find it difficult to break out of poverty and sustained economic development."

Dr. Beatrice Eluaka, the director of the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Nigeria, stated that child nutrition and malnutrition is a major threat to the population of any society, especially Lagos State, as well as to the much-needed intellectual competence in major disciplines which are existing and potential motivating forces for speedy and sustainable socio-economic growth.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.