Nigeria: Lagos First Lady Calls for Implementation of Nutrition Policies

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for prompt approval and implementation of the state's Policy on Food and Nutrition and the Multi-sectoral plan of Action on Nutrition. Sanwo-Olu made the call at a Nutrition Policy Dialogue recently, in Lagos.

According to the report culled from Protein Challenge NG, the dialogue was organised by the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Nigeria (CS-SUNN) and Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget Committee on Food and Nutrition. Theme of the event was: "Exploring Innovative Nutrition Policy Alliances for a Healthier Lagos."

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Dr. Cecilia Mabogunje, the Medical Director, Massey Children Hospital, Lagos, said the two documents were currently awaiting approval of the State Executive Council.

She said: "I totally align with the action plan in the documents as it aptly creates comprehensive framework that addresses the challenges of malnutrition in the state. "The policy envisions a state where the citizens are adequately food and nutrition secured with high quality of life and socioeconomic development, contributing to human capital development objectives of the state via its development plan by 2025."

The governor's wife said that seven per cent of women of child bearing age were also suffering from acute malnutrition. "It is clear that any nation under the grip of malnutrition would find it difficult to break out of poverty and sustained economic development."

Dr. Beatrice Eluaka, the director of the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Nigeria, stated that child nutrition and malnutrition is a major threat to the population of any society, especially Lagos State, as well as to the much-needed intellectual competence in major disciplines which are existing and potential motivating forces for speedy and sustainable socio-economic growth.