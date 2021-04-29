Cameroon: Women's Handball Afcon 2020 - Organising Committee Created

A decision signed recently by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education reveals that it is made up of two commissions and 12 sub commissions.

Preparations ahead of the Women's Handball Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are gathering steam with the creation of a local Organising Committee to assist in the organisation of the event slated for June 2021 in Yaounde, Cameroon. The decision to establish this body was signed recently by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who doubles as the President of the Organising Committee. The Committee, as per the decision, is expected to work in collaboration with the organising committee put in place by the African Handball Confederation. It is amongst other things charged to establish and put in practice strategies aimed at ensuring the smooth organisation of the event in Cameroon.

It is to attain this objective that the Committee has been divided in to two commissions and 12 sub commissions. The first of the commissions is the General Supervisory Commission whose objective is to oversee all the operations programmed within the framework of the organisation of the event and to take all necessary decisions to guarantee its smooth unfolding. This commission is headed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education. The Minister is closely assisted by three Vice Presidents, two rapporteurs and 13 members. The second body is the Central Organising Commission which is aimed at coordinating the activities of the 12 sub commissions before, during and after the competition. It is headed by the President of the Cameroon Handball Federation (FECAHAND) who is assisted by a Vice President, a rapporteur and six members. The 12 sub commissions include: Finances; Reception and Transport; Lodging and Feeding; Technical; Medical and anti-doping; Communication, Animation, Protocol and Ceremonies; Security and Escort; Secretariat and Translation; Material, Logistics, and Decoration; Mail and Liaison; and Preparation and Follow up.

With the creation of these commissions and sub commissions, hopes and high that the 24th edition of the Women's Handball Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in the hospitable capital city of Cameroon in a grandiose and serene atmosphere.