Cameroon: Oil Transportation - New Quay Goes Operational

It was inaugurated yesterday in Douala in a solemn ceremony presided over by three Ministers.

The newly constructed oil quay at the Douala Port Authority (PAD) is now officially operational. This follows the inauguration of the project in a solemn ceremony yesterday April 28, 2021 in Douala jointly presided over by the Minister of Transport, Jean-Ernest Ngalle Bibehe, the Minister of Water resources and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, and the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts, Ibrahim Talba Malla.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the inauguration, the General Manager of PAD, Cyrus Ngo'o, said the construction of the quay falls within the framework of the renovation, modernization and development of infrastructures and super structures of the port upon the instructions of government.

The General Manager of SCDP, Veronique Moampea Mbio, said the new quay offers more security in the loading and off-loading of petroleum products as well as securing the port in general. She disclosed that the new installation enables SCDP to reduce operation time by hours and also increases State revenue in terms of taxes.

It would be recalled that the old oil quay was destroyed in 2001 when two ships made an accident upon anchoring and since then a makeshift platform was erected to tentatively serve the purpose. This tentative quay is now twenty years old with the risk of a fire accident or environmental pollution occurring. The new quay meets world standards in terms of security and also drastically reduces the time of operations, ducking, anchoring and loading and off-loading.

The inauguration ceremony was void of speeches and characterized by a presentation of the technical fact sheet of the project, a video projection presenting the quay and another video projection on the anchoring, loading and offloading of oil tankers, an operation which started since April 13, 2001. The project costs some Fcfa10 billion, and was carried out in 22 months. There was also the symbolic cutting of the ribbon, marking the official opening of the quay.