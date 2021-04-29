Cameroon: Bimbia Slave Trade Village - File Compilation for World Heritage On Course

There are 15 national and international experts at the site picking up all the necessary elements.

Cameroon is intensifying her effort to get the Bimbia Slave Trade Village recognize by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. Work began on the site began on Sunday April 25, 2021, as experts in cultural heritage sites, archeologists, historians, anthropologists etc have been picking up the necessary elements to build the file. There are 14 national experts and one international experts and their collaborators combing the Bimbia Slave Trade Village for valuable information and they are expected to leave the site today (Wednesday April 28, 2021.)

Charles Akibode, UNESCO International Expert on Africa Cultural Heritage, said two types of files will be compiled. The first file will comprise of the history, economy, documentation, oral tradition, archeological analysis, buildings etc in the sites. The second file will be a management plan for the community and will be made of roads, schools, security, information, and associations etc for the villagers. "The first phase is to get an inventory of the site. We cannot send a file for world heritage consideration if we do not know our history. We don't know for how long we shall complete this job. Perhaps two or three years. But our interest is to build a good file," Akibode said.

On Monday April 26, 2021, they held talks with the Chiefs of Dikolo, Mabeta, Bona Ngombe and Bona Bille villages and their subjects at the Limbe III Council Hall. The Bimbia Slave Trade Village is found in these villages. Nseke Luma, Mayor of Limbe III Council, drilled the visiting guests on the composition of his municipality. He narrated the history of the Bimbia Slave Trade Village and the challenges they faced. Nnomo Ela Suzane, Director of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Arts and Culture, who led the team explained their mission to the population and the role they are expected to play. Chief Ekoka Molindo, one of the Chiefs, told the experts that one of their things impeding tourism from flourishing at the site is poor road network. The villages regretted that the slave activities in Bimbia have brought a stigma on them.