Nigeria: CJN Postpones Inauguration of 18 Appeal Court Judges Indefinitely

29 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has postponed the swearing-in of 18 newly appointed justices of the appeal court.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of 18 new justices following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Muhammad had fixed Thursday, April 29, to swear in the justices.

However, the inauguration ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.

No reason was given for the postponement, but the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Mr. Ahuraka Isah, said yesterday that one of the reasons was the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Isah said another reason was to enable the new judges "clear their desks in their various offices", to ensure that there are no outstanding issues before they assume their new responsibilities.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.