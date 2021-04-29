Namibia Albino Association Says No to Discrimination

29 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

THE president of the Namibia Albino Association, Joseph Ndinomupya, says the association condemns discrimination against albinos.

This follows a story The Namibian reported of a local businessperson, Desmond Shipanga, who made discriminatory remarks to DJ Ambizzy, who lives with albinism.

Shipanga dismissed DJ Ambizzy for demanding payment by saying "I don't talk to albinos".

Ndinomupya said Namibians should see albinos as fellow human beings instead of promoting such discriminatory behaviour.

"We do not want that kind of behaviour from our people. We are Namibians and we do not deserve to be treated differently just because we are people of albinism."

