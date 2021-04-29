Namibia: Family Struggles to Bury Shack Fire Victim

A WINDHOEK family has been left grief-stricken and struggling to raise money for their loved one, who died in a shack fire last week.

Chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga of the Namibian Police confirmed the incident, saying it took place on 22 April at about 23h20 in Dollam, Katutura.

According to a witness, the fire could have been caused by a candle.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Trisano //Geiseb, who was the only person in the shack.

//Geiseb was disabled and made use of a wheelchair.

His family members were in the main house on the erf at the time the shack caught fire.

The incident is currently being investigated, Kuwinga says.

The family says they cannot afford to give //Geiseb a proper burial, because only three of the 19 family members living in the house are employed.

Richenda //Geises (28), //Geiseb's older sister, yesterday said: "It is very sad and unfortunate that all this happened on the same day that the City of Windhoek cut off our electricity due to unsettled bills that were supposed to be paid as per agreement with them yesterday.

"It is heartbreaking that we lost him in this way. My brother has been epileptic since he was eight years old, and became disabled as a result."

//Geises said their mother was working night shift on the day of the incident.

Sylvia Goa-eises (47), another relative, yesterday said //Geiseb did not receive a disability grant, because his mother only applied for this on his behalf recently.

//Geiseb is survived by his single mother, sister and brother, who lost his income due to Covid-19 last year.

The family said Ministry of Health and Social Services officials visited //Geiseb two weeks prior to the incident before they could approve and process his application for a disability grant.

They said they have been informed they could obtain a contribution towards the young man's funeral from the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation only to discover he does not qualify for this because he was not registered on their system.

The fire has destroyed the family's shack and all their belongings.

They are pleading for assistance with the funeral and to recover their house and belongings.