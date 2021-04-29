Nigeria: HiFL 2021 - PACE Sports, Nuga Release Lists for Round of 16

Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PSEM) and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) have released the final list of the 16 teams that will jostle for honours in the next stage of the 2021 HiFL league season.

The last set of qualifying matches for this stage took place over the weekend across five zones involving 25 teams that made it to the group stage of the qualifiers.

Speaking in this regard, the President of NUGA, Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto expressed optimism that lovers of collegiate football in Nigeria are set to witness the best of games.

"HiFL presents a great opportunity for Nigerian youths to express themselves and excel in sports as a career equal to their academic pursuits. We appreciate the organization put in place by our member institutions because the news across the centres is very encouraging. We appreciate the participating schools for their sportsmanship and encourage everyone to just enjoy the spectacle," Hamafyelto said.

The teams in the Round of 16 include; UNICAL Malabites from the University of Calabar, UAM Tillers of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, UNILORIN Warriors representing the University of Ilorin and OAU Giants from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Others include KSU Steelers from Kogi State University, Anyigba, UNIMAID Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri, FUTMINNA Transformers Federal University of Technology, Minna, ABU Nobles representing the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and LAUTECH Hunters from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho.

The teams completing the list are; FUTA Tigers from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, UNIBEN Royals from the University of Benin, AAUA Luminaries of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, the UNN Lions representing the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, IAUE Minders from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, UNILAG Marines of the University of Lagos and BUK Stallions representing Bayero University, Kano.

PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited in 2018 incorporated the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL). UAM Tillers won the maiden edition while UNICAL Malabites won the 2019 season.