Namibia: Standard Bank Lauds Hockey Heroes

NAMIBIA'S national women's indoor hockey team paid a courtesy call to one of its sponsors Standard Bank yesterday, where they proudly displayed the Africa Cup trophy that they recently won in Durban.

After beating South Africa 2-0 in the final of the Africa Cup, Namibia qualified for the World Cup for the second successive time and will now once again compete against the world's best nations in Lieven, Belgium in February next year.

The outgoing chief executive of Standard Bank, Vetumbuavi Mungunda said they were very proud of the team.

"We are very proud of you and know that you will do well at the World Cup next year. It's sometimes difficult to understand where the talent comes from to beat a much bigger country like South Africa, which has a lot more players. It speaks volumes for the leadership of the Namibia Hockey Union, so to Marc Nel and his team, congratulations," he said.

"We were watching the matches on social media and were so proud when our captain Maggy was interviewed - it showed the passion and emotions that went into this and that it came from the heart," he said, adding that they hoped to remain a sponsor of hockey in Namibia.

"We are very proud - we hope to continue this partnership and we are looking at once again getting involved at a developmental level," he said.

The president of the NHU, Marc Nel also congratulated the team and thanked Standard Bank for their support.

"Hockey is an amateur sport in Namibia, so we don't get any funding from the world governing body, our funding just comes from the private sector so we are very grateful to Standard Bank who are not only sponsoring us now, but have also sponsored our development programme in the past. This achievement comes from the development that we've put in at the clubs and schools over the past decade," he said.

"A few years ago we had the oldest team at the World Cup, but now we have the youngest team with an average age of 21 or 22, while most of the other countries will be around 26 to 28. With the few players we have it's a great achievement - I thought we are still in a building phase, but our women astounded everyone. It was a fantastic achievement to beat South Africa at home and it was a clear 2-0 win, not like the last time when we beat them in extra time," he said.

"Thanks Standard Bank, your financial assistance, it helps us to cover our costs and to play international competitions which is important, because the more we compete internationally, the better we will become. This team has inspired thousands of youngsters to play hockey in the future, not just girls but even the boys too," he added.

The vice captain of the team, Sunelle Ludwig said the financial support had removed the stress of having to raise their own funds for trips.

"Thanks Standard Bank for your sponsorship, it really helped us a lot. In the past we always had the stress of having to pay for ourselves to compete internationally, but now we don't have to worry about that and can just concentrate on playing hockey."

The coach of the team, Erwin Handura said their recent success was the result of Standard Bank's development support of many years ago.

"I was involved with the Standard Bank development programme from 1992 to 2002. I travelled the whole country and that programme made a big impact. One of the finest products from that programme is Maggy Mengo. In 1997 she was still a learner at Elim Primary School when I saw her the first time. Two years later I selected her for the national team as a 15 year old along with another girl who was 15 and people said they were too young, but I said its not for now, but for later, and I was looking at the future. Like Caitlin Gillies now, she is only 17, but she scored a goal and made another in the final against South Africa," he said.

The team's goalkeeper, Petro Stoffberg, who won the player of the tournament award said it was a team effort.

"Anyone could have won it - we all played so well and without my team I couldn't have won it."