Malawi: Blantyre Water Board Cuts Off Water At Malawi Govt Offices Over Unpaid Bill

Civil Servants buys water in buckets for toilet use

"I fear this may cause diseases such as diarrhoea and even Cholera."

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) disconnected water at government office complex in Blantyre due to unpaid bills amounting to over K2 675 922 posing unhygienic danger to civil servants who operate in the building.

The situation has created panic among those working in the building on the use of water-run sanitation facilities like toilets.

One civil servant, who work at the District Commissioners Office, who opted for anonymity, said the absence of water will affect workers in as far as the use of toilets is concerned.

"Water is life, the building will not be hygienic without water I fear and this may cause diseases such as diarrhoea and even Cholera," he said.

Another civil servant, a woman working with MET department said this development will prompt many workers to shun away from work.

"It is a fact that we have no running water for three weeks now because Blantyre Water board came to close the taps. I am a woman and l need water for my person hygiene," she said.

The situation is worse now, as some offices are hiring women to go buy water in buckets at Blantyre Market in order to use the water in toilets.

According to an inside source, BWB came to remove a pre-paid meter which they installed in the first place for a post paid.

The Government Office Complex houses over 10 government departments such as; the Ministry of Tourism, the Department of Meteorological Services, Immigration Offices, Administrator General, Legal Aid, Information and offices of the District Commissioner (DC) just to mention a few.