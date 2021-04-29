Namibia: Ongwediva Ends Road Contract Due to Non-Performance

29 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

THE Ongwediva Town Council has terminated a contract for the upgrading of a street at the town to bitumen standard due to non-performance by the appointed contractor.

The project was awarded to the close corporation Neu Olulya Trading CC in November last year and was supposed to be completed in a period of eight months.

The council's management informed the contractor of the termination of the contract on 21 April.

According to the town's public relations officer, Jackson Muma, no significant progress had been made on the project up to April, despite repeated communication addressed to the contractor.

"The contractor has also failed on several occasions to attend site meetings which are crucial to track progress. It is worth noting that the delay has compromised the projected completion period and does not conform to standards and values of Ongwediva Town Council and its residents," he said.

The council said it would restart the bidding process for the project, which would affect residents of Ongwediva's Extension 6, 7 and 8 areas.

