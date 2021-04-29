Malawi: Multichoice Malawi Introduces New Local Channel Mwabi TV - to Be Showcasing Local Programs

MultiChoice Malawi has unveiled an exciting content for the year, a new local channel named Mwabi TV -- which is set to showcase local programs such as 'Pamphambano', 'Misika pa Malawi', 'Phindu Point' just to mention a few.

This was disclosed on Wednesday when MultiChoice Malawi hosted media to a thrilling virtual Showcase, giving an exclusive look at the exciting content hitting Malawian viewers' screens in the near future on DStv and GOtv.

"As Africa's number one storyteller, we continue to bring more content to our customers that entertains and resonates with them and will continue to provide our customers with choice in all aspects of our services," said Gus Banda, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director.

"There is no denying that over the recent years, the significance of content, particularly television content has reached immeasurable heights.

"Throughout the years, and 2021 has been no different, MultiChoice Malawi has cemented its position as trailblazers in the delivery of premium content at our Annual Content Showcase."

New channels and Returning Series

Speaking on MultiChoice Group's hyper-local strategy in obtaining countless hours of African content, CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle, said: "It is because of our customers that we can continue to focus our energy on growing the African film industry and bringing content which is authentically yours.

"Relevant, local and above all, entertaining and informative," Phahle said. "Last month we launched the new OneZed channel allowing customers an opportunity to experience great and authentic African content.

"The channel hosts shows such as Zuba -- which follows a young village quest to become a fashion designer and the challenges she must face to achieve this dream, Date My Family Zambia, Zatu and Mfuti."

She added that the recently launched Pan-African lifestyle channel, HONEY, will keep viewers locked to their TVs and entertained with exclusive African content line up which covers lifestyle, food and cooking, relationships, and weddings along with reality shows from various territories throughout the continent.

On the international front, Phahle said viewers will continue to be spoiled for choice as they can expect more blockbuster hits as well as riveting series returns.

"Highly acclaimed movies such as 'The Flight Attendant' featuring Kaley Cuoco, 'Birds of Prey' and titles skipping the theatres and making their way straight to you can be expected in the upcoming months as international titles continue to keep viewers glued to their screens and devices.

"On the series side, Issa Rae and the rest of her girlfriends return for the final season of Insecure on 1Magic, whilst Queen Latifah reigns supreme on 'The Equalizer' also on 1Magic.

"No matter what kind of content you fancy, DStv has got you this season!" she said.

Innovating with times

As a business that puts the customer's need at the core of every decision, MultiChoice says it is constantly embarking on various initiatives to improve overall customer experience, through innovations that are aimed at increasing and optimising touchpoints across the customer lifecycle.

"Last year we launched MyDStv and MyGOtv apps which enable customers to manage their accounts, view current balance, payment history, and change packages.

"Customers are also able to update their contact details and fix error codes in the comfort of their homes. With the current challenges the world is facing, there has been an increase in the number of people spending more time at home."

The DStv app ensures viewers the peace in homes and solves their TV sharing problems. With the app one can watch TV from any smart device including phones, tablets or laptops.

"Our catch-up on demand on DStv will keep your weekend interesting as you watch back-to-back episodes of your favourite shows."

Igniting the African Film industry

"MultiChoice continues making great strides to grow the African film industry and particularly the Malawian film industry," continues Gus Banda. "Through our flagship Corporate Social Value initiative, the MultiChoice Talent Factory, we continue to train more young Malawians in film.

"During the recently held second MTF graduation, two Malawian students, Chisomo Livason and Mphatso, graduated from the Academy after attending an 18-month intensive course in both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

"The otherwise 12 months course was extended to 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This additional time translated to the students graduating with not one but two qualifications, making them even more sought-after as they re-enter the local film and TV sector as highly qualified industry professionals."

Everyday Value

The CEO adds that their mission is to deliver value to customers by making great entertainment more accessible remains a priority for them.

"Despite the many challenges we have faced, we will continue to find and develop the right mix of content and deliver it to Malawians across the country -- anytime, anywhere.

"Whether it is local telenovelas, the excitement of world class sport or the latest global blockbusters," he said.