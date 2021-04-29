Namibia: High-Flying Eagles Aim to Wrap Up Series

After winning their T20 series 2-1 against Emerging South Africa over the weekend, the Namibian Eagles will be out to also capture the 50-over series at the Wanderers today.

On Tuesday, Namibia comfortably beat Emerging SA by five wickets in their first 50-over match to go 1-0 ahead in the three-match series, with the result that another win today will give them another series win against the visitors.

The Eagles have been in great form and their dominance over a strong South African side that includes numerous u19 national players has been quite remarkable.

With competition hotting up for places at the T20 World Cup later this year, most of the players have grabbed their opportunities with impressive performances.

Amongst the batsmen, Craig Williams, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit have all been in great form, while Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo and Jan Frylinck have stood out amongst the bowlers. Nicol Loftie Eaton has also grabbed his opportunities with some solid batting displays and a great bowling performance in their victory on Tuesday, when he broke through the visitors' middle order with three wickets in quick succession.

But it was captain Gerhard Erasmus who was the man of the match as he led Namibia to victory with a great century.

In Emerging SA's innings, Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Matthew Breetzke early on for 1, while Ben Shikongo bowled Kabelo Sekhukhune for 23, with the total on 55.

Joshua Richards and Jonathan Bird steadily rebuilt the innings, before leg spinner Loftie-Eaton struck. He lured Bird out of his crease, to be stumped for 22, then trapped Joshua Richards LBW for 42, and when he bowled Sinethemba Qeshile for 4, the visitors had slumped to 99/5.

Emerging SA's middle order rebuilt the innings with Delano Potgieter scoring

56 off 58 balls (2x6, 4x4), Wandile Makwetu 47 off 47 (1x6, 3x4) and Dayyaan Galiem 20 off 21 before they were all out for 244.

Loftie-Eaton was Namibia's best bowler, taking 3/29 off 9 overs, while Shikongo took 2/54 off 9, and Jan Frylinck 2/49 off 10.

In Namibia's innings, all of the top order batsmen got into double figures, with Stephan Baard scoring 12 and Zane Green 31 (1x6, 5x4), and when JP Kotze was run out for 16, the match was evenly balanced with Namibia's total at 67/3.

Erasmus and Craig Williams, however, put the home side in charge with a superb century partnership, as they put on 133 runs off 25 overs for the seventh wicket.

Williams was the first to go, bowled by Jason Smith for 48, but Erasmus went on to reach his century before being dismissed by Delano Portgieter for 108 off 95 balls, which included 4 sixes and 10 fours.

JJ Smit (14 not out) and Nicol Loftie Eaton (1 not out) took Namibia to victory as they reached 245/5 off 44,5 overs.

Smith was Emerging SA's most successful bowler, taking 2/57 off 10 overs.