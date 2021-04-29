Namibia: 'Second Parents' At Beaches Need Businesses Support

The owner of Monarch Lifeguard and Emergency Rescue Service Company at Walvis Bay is appealing to the business community to support water safety initiatives and thus help save lives.

Martin Muyenga says businesses should start sponsoring lifeguards, especially at the coast, as their children too could fall victim to drowning while unsupervised.

Muyenga says with the school holidays approaching, many children will once again flock to the beaches while their parents are at work.

"We have enough lifeguards, scuba divers and aquatic instructors who are teaching survival in the water. We are asking the public for sponsorships where needed. Many Walvis Bay residents work at fishing factories and mines. They work long hours and cannot always supervise or accompany their children.

"We know the children sneak out to the beach. Lifeguards are their second parents. We are there to spot danger before and when it happens, not after a tragedy has already happened, " he says.

Muyenga says water safety is a collective responsibility, and urges the authorities of various towns to tighten their water safety measures at public beaches and pools.

He further encourages parents to use school holidays to educate their children on staying safe around water.

"We want them to have swimming lessons for pool safety. This could save your loved ones from drowning. We especially urge parents to invest in proper, approved flotation devices for their children. Many children are going to the beach, attaching empty plastic bottles to their clothes to keep afloat. It is very dangerous, as they can detach in deep waters, fill up and cause drowning," he says.

Muyenga is also concerned about teenagers swimming while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

"It is sad to find teenagers smoking hubbly pipes at the beach and then attempting to swim. The substance they are inhaling reduces their swimming ability. They are putting their lives in danger," he says.

The rescue service company was established by Muyenga in February 2017, after rescuing a number of swimmers on the beach at Walvis Bay.

Muyenga's first rescue mission included that of seven-year old boy and his parents at Kuisebmond beach in 2017.

Since then, Muyenga has been investigating cases of drowning in the country and realised the need for training and awareness to prevent more tragedies.

Muyenga was employed by the Namibian Naval Operations for 11 years, where he gained aquatic experience.

He says he plans to pass his knowledge on to Namibia's young people.

He has trained more than 150 young people from all over the country on life guarding, sea rescue and safety, search-and-emergency response, aquatic first aid, swimming, vessel firefighting and flood control.

The company has a professional scuba diver who conducts underwater operations, such us the recovery of drown victims, inspecting underwater structures, and taking research samples and pictures.