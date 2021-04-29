Namibia: Parents of 'Assaulted' Man With Disability Speak

29 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

THE parents of Germond 'General' Eiseb (24), who was allegedly assaulted by a police officer at the Khorixas Police Station on 19 April, are condemning the officer's behaviour.

Eiseb, along with his brother Desmond (28) and Desmond's girlfriend, Marge Richter (39), were arrested for allegedly contravening Covid-19 regulations by breaking the curfew.

Gerhardine Kasaona, Eiseb's mother, says: "They were forcing a disabled person to be handcuffed. The police should know how to handle disabled people."

She says the family is currently consulting human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe on possible legal action.

"We can't say much for now," Kasaona says.

Eiseb's father, Gerhard Kasaona, says he is concerned about the impact the incident could have on his son's mental health.

Eiseb was left disabled after being stabbed in the head a few years ago by an unknown person at Otjiwarongo.

"The police should not have done such a thing. How can it be allowed?" Gerhard asks.

Richter was allegedly assaulted by the police too.

A video of the scuffle at the police station has been circulating widely on social media.

Eiseb claims what sparked the incident was that he protested to being handcuffed as he has a disability. A skirmish subsequently broke out.

Constable Eliaser Iyambo last Monday opened a case of assault against Richter and the two Eiseb brothers.

Magistrate Johannes Inongelwa of the Khorixas Magistrate's Court, however, did not add the case to the court roll, since Iyambo's statement contradicts the content of the video, he says.

"As a result of that, our office is sceptical," Inongelwa says.

Richter was released on bail of N$2 000 last Tuesday, while the brothers were released after the case was not added to the court roll.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi last week in a statement confirmed that a group of people were found drinking and smoking 'hubbly bubblies' at Damara Mall at Khorixas on 19 April.

Shikwambi said Eiseb allegedly insulted police officers, telling them to "voertsek" (leave) and saying "you are stupid police officers".

Two cases, one of crimen injuria, and one of contravening the Public Health Act were opened against Richter and the Eiseb brothers, and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Richter in turn opened a case of common assault against Iyambo.

Desmond claims the police informed him his brother could not open a case since he cannot "properly" talk.

Police commissioner for the Kunene region, James Nderura yesterday said Eiseb would have to find an interpreter to help him open a case if need be.

