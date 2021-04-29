South Africa: Consumers No Longer Forced to Lodge Non-Bank Credit Complaints With National Credit Regulator

analysis

It's great news for consumers who are now also able to direct complaints against credit providers to the Credit Ombudsman, giving them a choice on which office will be better equipped to deal with their complaints.

Fallen out with a credit provider or a debt collector? Consumers now have another avenue of dispute resolution after the Credit Ombudsman reached agreement with the National Credit Regulator (NCR), allowing complaints to be lodged with either agency.

It's a big deal for consumers, who are no longer forced to lodge with the NCR, which is overrun with complaints about credit providers and beset with complaints about its own lack of service to the public.

The ombudsman is a highly regarded, public-facing office which offers an independent, efficient and free service.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the NCR and Credit Ombud allows collaboration in terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), specifically in complaints resolution and investigation of disputes between non-bank credit providers, including debt collectors, credit bureaus and consumers.

The NCR regulates credit providers, enforces the NCA, registers industry participants and proposes policies to the trade and industry minister, while the Credit Ombud is a voluntary body that engages in the resolution...