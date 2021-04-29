South Africa: Consumers No Longer Forced to Lodge Non-Bank Credit Complaints With National Credit Regulator

28 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

It's great news for consumers who are now also able to direct complaints against credit providers to the Credit Ombudsman, giving them a choice on which office will be better equipped to deal with their complaints.

Fallen out with a credit provider or a debt collector? Consumers now have another avenue of dispute resolution after the Credit Ombudsman reached agreement with the National Credit Regulator (NCR), allowing complaints to be lodged with either agency.

It's a big deal for consumers, who are no longer forced to lodge with the NCR, which is overrun with complaints about credit providers and beset with complaints about its own lack of service to the public.

The ombudsman is a highly regarded, public-facing office which offers an independent, efficient and free service.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the NCR and Credit Ombud allows collaboration in terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), specifically in complaints resolution and investigation of disputes between non-bank credit providers, including debt collectors, credit bureaus and consumers.

The NCR regulates credit providers, enforces the NCA, registers industry participants and proposes policies to the trade and industry minister, while the Credit Ombud is a voluntary body that engages in the resolution...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.