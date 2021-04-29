Namibia: Windhoek Hunts for New CEO

THE Municipal Council of Windhoek yesterday announced it is in the process of filling the position of chief executive officer (CEO), previously occupied by Robert Kahimise.

Kahimise resigned in November last year and the council has been without a substantive CEO since then.

This announcement was made by Job Amupanda, the mayor of the City of Windhoek, in a media statement yesterday.

Amupanda said the appointment of a new CEO remains a primary objective of the new council which was sworn in on 3 December last year.

This, he said, would enable the council to achieve its ambitious objectives.

The mayor mentioned the intricacy of the process of appointing a new CEO, saying it should be in line with the provisions of the Local Authorities Act.

"The incumbent CEO should possess and embrace an innovative and progressive ethos required to execute and operationalise the council's strategic intent," he said.

Additionally, the municipal council is also in search of a strategic executive to head the Economic Development and Community Services Department.

Amupanda said the economic development and youth unemployment challenges the city is faced with, among others, are reasons why the council is looking for an enthusiastic visionary to head this department.

A new component designed by the council to complement the traditional recruitment and selection process, sees applicants having to participate in public presentations to state their capabilities and their vision for the council.

Ampunda reassured residents that the municipal council remains committed to fulfilling its mandate.

"Council remains committed in an era that requires unconventional, resident-focused strategies and sound financial stewardship.

Our vision and commitment towards inclusive development and improving the quality of all our stakeholders is within reach with the right leadership at the helm," the mayor said.

George Mayumbelo, the strategic executive for human capital and corporate services, is currently the council's acting CEO and has been in this position since 1 November 2020.