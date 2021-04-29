South Africa: The 'Covid Moment' Offers Transformation On a Plate to the Advertising Industry

opinion

The ad industry - and the marketing industry as a whole - has a less than stellar track record on the transformation front. A lot of focus has been on shareholding and 'optics'. Shareholding is important but invariably enriches a handful of individuals and optics are entirely the wrong motivation. Looking like you care about having a diverse company is very far away from actually having one.

In some ways, the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated impact on the economy has placed issues of transformation on the backburner for many organisations. As usual, the people who end up carrying the greatest burden of this setback are the very people transformation programmes and laws are meant to help.

Women's careers have been more severely impacted, and many of the worst impacted industries have more female workers. People of colour, who remain poorer within developed countries and fill many of the poorer countries in the world, are more vulnerable to job losses and have less access to medical care. The ability of rich countries to stockpile the Covid vaccine is as vivid an example of inequality as you could hope to find.

But perhaps the most pernicious impact of this pandemic on...