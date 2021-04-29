South Africa: The Writing Is On the Wall - the Good Ship South Africa Is On Course to Become a Greek Tragedy

opinion

South Africa is stuck in the wild and treacherous waters of the Strait of Messina - too scared to turn left or right, and with a political class that cannot decide whether it wants to go backwards or forwards.

For the better part of a decade I have contested the idea that South Africa is a "failed state", and I still believe that it is not. Well, not yet anyway. Over the medium term, say the next 25 years, the country may well continue to slide towards being a failed state. I have, nevertheless, long ago lost hope for a better future for the current and the next generation. The exceptions are those who have wrapped themselves in a fleece of gold.

As we passed the 27th year of democracy and freedom in South Africa this week, the country continues to resemble a listing ship, veering from left to right, and unable to make its way through the Strait of Messina of Greek mythology. The ship's passage, its captain, more specifically, and with good reason, seems to be fearful of being sucked into the whirlpool of Radical Economic Transformation (RET), and the slow drag, from the opposite side, of looming...