Namibia: Nipam Cafeteria Tender Cancelled

THE Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management has cancelled the contracts to supply food and for catering services to the state-owned agency.

The contracts were cancelled, amid concerns of possible collusion among two Nipam senior executives and allegations of favouritism in the tender process.

A source said one of the companies that was shortlisted for this deal is co-owned by Fishrot accused James Hatuikulipi, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, former National Planning Commission permanent secretary Leevi Hungamo and former secretary to the president Ndutala Angolo.

One of Nipam's lucrative contracts is the catering and leasing of the cafeteria since the institution hosts workshops and training seminars for public servants. Nipam was established to transform the public service in Namibia.

It also hosts many corporate functions and events, which rakes in a lot of money for whoever is renting the cafeteria.

Other companies that were shortlisted include Welwitschia Catering, and Gourmet Chef Catering.

Nipam executive director Maria Nangolo last week confirmed to The Namibian that the tender was cancelled due to technicalities.

She said the procurement committee recommended to the accounting officer that the tender be cancelled due to omission/non-adherence to key technical criteria.

"The accounting officer accepted the recommendation of the procurement committee and communicated the notice of cancellation to all bidders as per cancellation letters dated 6 April 2021," she said.

Nangolo did not reveal the name of the company, which topped the list from the initial process. She also did not reveal the specific details as to why the tender was cancelled.

The tender was advertised from 18 January to 12 February.

Nangolo said the bid evaluation committee met on 24 February, evaluated the bids and submitted their report to the procurement committee.

There are concerns that several executives at Nipam wanted to give this tender to a certain company.