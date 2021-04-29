Namibia: Tunakie Celebration Concert At Zoo Park

THE untimely death of the legendary Shambo queen, Maria Tuna-Omukwathi Uushona (popularly known as Tunakie), has rocked not only her friends and family but her music fans and fellow musicians as well.

This has prompted a few individuals, including gospel legend D-Naff and fellow organiser Fidel Nambundunga, to stage a celebratory event.

"We did this to celebrate the life she lived [... ]. We did this before the burial so that other musicians and her fans can pay their last respects and have the last experience with the woman they thought they knew, because there are some aspects of her life that people did not know and it will be on full display on Sunday," Nambundunga said.

He added that Tunakie's family knows about the event, and they have given their blessing.

"The event will be free and there will be a donation box to ease the family's financial burden, as you know it is very expensive to repatriate a body," he added.

Performers lined up for the event include Top Cheri, Jackson Wahengo, Lady Dyna, Maranatha, Setson, Ras Sheehama, Ann Singer, 4x4 too much power and D-Naff, who was also a close friend of Tunakie.

"Tunakie and I met when I was doing my first album and I invited her to collaborate with me on my next project titled 'Iikele yuuuni mbu'. We never parted until she left for SA (South Africa) when I was on my 10th album. We travelled together for performances in the USA, the UK and SA. She was more of a little sister to me and on Sunday I will sing songs from some of our projects, featuring her in absentia. Her impact on my career was huge. Every time I wanted a Shambo song, I invited her," D-Naff said.

She was the reason he won the Best Shambo Award at the NAMAs, he said.

"I also influenced her life spiritually because she started attending church with me every Sunday. It is an unfortunate thing that has happened to her and as we celebrate her life, we surrender our many questions to God," D-Naff said.

The Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (NASCAM) also paid homage to the Shambo queen through their chief executive officer John Max, who said Tunakie was one of the "silver artists" of the Namibian music industry.

"When we heard the sad news, our thoughts shot around with hard questions about what happened, and why she had to leave us now? Who will carry on with the identical traditional sound of Oshambo, Otjaka music? It's really sad to lose such a wonderful young musician. We are proud of her for keeping that cultural sound in her music," Max said.

Max commended her ability to rearrange a traditional song to a new-age version, saying that should teach fellow artists and the young generation to know their cultural and traditional songs.

"The late Tunakie left a legacy that should be promoted," Max said.

The concert is sponsored by various acts and organisations including Ndilimani Cultural Troupe.