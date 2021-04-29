Zimbabwe: Ex-Q Hit Single, Wakatemba Struck Off YouTube

29 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POPULAR rapper, Ex-Q's hit single, Wakatemba featuring Tocky Vibes has been pulled down from YouTube allegedly over a copyright violation claim by the Zimdancehall star.

According to reports, the drastic measure was taken by Tocky Vibes's management after Ex-Q, real name Enock Munhenga, reneged on an agreement.

A notice on YouTube reads, "This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Tocky Vibes."

Contacted by NewZimbabwe.com, Ex-Q declined to comment on the matter.

"No, I am not doing that right now," he said.

Tocky Vibes was unreachable.

The collaboration done by sought-after producer, DJ Tamuka and Rodney Beatz, was released in 2020.

Upon its release, it instantly became a chart topping track bagging millions of view on the online video platform.

The song's visuals had garnered over 1.2 million YouTube views and the audio grand 1.7 million views.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.