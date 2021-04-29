Namibia: Amupanda Punts Stadium Upgrade

The City of Windhoek has begun looking into refurbishing the Sam Nujoma Stadium, says mayor Job Amupanda.

The city will hold urgent talks with the government, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and other stakeholders over the renovation of the facility, which the Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently declared unfit to host international football matches, as per Fifa requirements.

This means Namibia will have to play its home matches abroad until such time that that there is a venue that satisfies Fifa's approval.

"We are not doing this for Fifa, we are doing it for us," Amupanda said when inspecting the worn facility on Thursday morning.

The city will compile a feasibility report on the status of the stadium before the project can commence.

No timeframe or costs were shared with the media. Given the limitation of resources, it is unlikely that the stadium will be sufficiently upgraded in time for the Brave Warriors upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Brave Warriors host Congo between 5-8 June, before visiting Togo between 11-15 June.

In September, the Warriors visit Senegal between 1-4 September, before hosting the reverse fixture between 5-9 September.

Namibia will then travel to Congo-Brazzaville between 6-9 October and play host to Togo between 11-12 October.