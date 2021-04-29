Namibia: EFN Mum On Hengari's Attack On Journalists

THE Editors Forum of Namibia (EFN) is tight-lipped on the recent attack on journalists by State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari, who bashed the media on the coverage of the president's recent visit to the Zambezi region.

Hengari said Die Republikein newspaper has retreated from nation building and would rather have front-page news "Skones Skud Hul Vere Reg".

"Ignoring the activities of the elected head of state, who advances stability, development and nation building"

The deputy chairperson of the Editors Forum, Ronell Rodamayer, said the forum will first discuss the way forward.

Hengari, in his statement issued Wednesday, questioned The Namibian Sun and The Namibian newspapers' criteria of front-page news.

"If a story does not divide Namibians and pit persons or groups (oftentimes black people) against one another, it is not newsworthy," Hengari said.

He also called journalists from these media houses, anti-intellectual and anti-democracy-concerned journalists that believe that it is fine to call others incompetent.

"They can engage in endless buoys of finger pointing in daily and weekly editorials.

Sadly, since they are anti-intellectual and not convinced about contradictions, they believe they are holy and above critique," Hengari said.