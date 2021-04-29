South Africa: New Witness Tells Court Murdered Child Orderick Lucas Was Last Seen With His Mother

analysis

Two years after the murder of one-year-old Orderick Lucas, a witness has come forward and told the Western Cape High Court the toddler was last seen in the company of his mother -- and not the man accused of the murder.

Witness Locrisia Goliath (36) took the stand on Wednesday, 28 April, after advocate Susana Kuun, for the defence, told the court about new developments in the trial of Melvin Volkwyn, accused of murdering Orderick Lucas in March 2019 in Kleinvlei outside Cape Town.

The state contends the deceased was last seen alive in the presence of the accused. The boy went missing on 25 March 2019, but was only reported missing on 28 March. His body was found on 2 April in a stormwater drain in Kleinvlei.

Orderick Lucas went missing in March 2019 in Kleinvlei, Cape Town. His body was found in a drain on 2 April 2019. (Photo: Supplied)

Volkwyn, who has pleaded not guilty, told the court that on the morning in question he handed Orderick to his mother, Davedine. However, she has denied this, saying the accused was last seen with her son and that Volkwyn had been seen pulling a large suitcase down the...