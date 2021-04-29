South Africa: Twenty Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson 16 - Investing in Middle Management Creates a Default Succession Plan

analysis

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learnt many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of more than 13,000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Raiz shares 20 of some of the most important lessons he has learned using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey, from ideation to scaling a business.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Succession seems like such a grown-up term - something you would hear in the corridors of a large corporate or a family business. But, for all other types of businesses, it is a word that is unfortunately not spoken more often.

The typical startup is built by an entrepreneur who commonly has one of three objectives. The first is to build a business to sell and make a handsome profit. The second is to build a business to run, a business to generate enough income and dividends to make the entrepreneur significantly wealthy while retaining ownership, thereby providing them with a home and a place to express their passion and vision on an ongoing basis....