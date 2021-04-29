Tanzania: Government Plans to Electrify 2,000 More Villages

The government intends to supply electricity service to 1,974 villages through rural electrification programme Phase III which started in March, this year.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Stephen Byabato said this in the Parliament in Dodoma the programme is being jointly implemented by Rural Energy Agency (REA) and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO).

Mr Byabato gave the explanation as he was resp Early, Special Seat MP Mwantumu Zodo tasked the government to explain its strategies aimed at ensuring the pragramme is completed as planned.

The Deputy Minister said: "This project will provide all 12,268 villages in mainland Tanzania with access to electricity infrastructure."