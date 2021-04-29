Tanzania: Central Committee Approves Samia

29 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Members of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s Central Committee (CC) have approved Samia Suluhu Hassan's name as the ruling party seeks to fill the post of chairperson.

Members of the ruling party's National Congress are expected to endorse Samia's name on Friday, Dodoma to become a first female CCM chairperson since the party was found.

Speaking in Dodoma on Thursday, CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole said no one who is supposed to apply for the post instead CCM submit a name of candidate to the National Congress for the endorsement.

Polepole said the CCM National Congress has great faith in President Samia's devotion, Integrity and love for both the party and the members.

He said President Samia is the right candidate for the post given the fact that she has been advocate for the union and the guardian of democracy.

