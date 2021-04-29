Tanzania: Over 277bn/ - to Address Msimbazi River Basin Challenges

A total of USD 120m (equivalent to 277.23bn/-) has been set aside to address the challenges of the overflowing Msimbazi River Basin in Dar es Salaam.

The Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President Office (Union and Environment), Hamad Chande told the lawmakers in Dodoma, Thursday, the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) has already released USD 20m for the project.

Mr Chande gave the explanation when he was responding to Kinondoni MP Abbas Tarimba sought to know when the government would start the construction of the Msimbazi River as stipulated in the ruling CCM's election manifesto (2020-2025).

Chande also said that the World Bank (WB), through Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP), has agreed to boost the project with a loan amounting to USD 100m.

He added that the Government has planned to transform the Msimbazi River basin into an investment area with various opportunities.