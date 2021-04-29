Mozambique: Another Day Without a Covid-19 Death

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease on Wednesday.

Thus 12 out of the first 28 days of April have been free of Covid-19 deaths. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique stands at 814.

According to a Ministry of Health Wednesday press release, since the start of the pandemic 515,115 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,251 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,209 of the tests yielded negative results, and 42 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 69,804.

20 of the cases identified on Wednesday were from Maputo city and province. There were also eight cases from Cabo Delgado, four from Nampula, seven from Manica, two from Inhambane, and one from Sofala. No positive cases were reported from the other four provinces (Niassa, Zambezia, Tete and Gaza),.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) on Wednesday was 3.4 per cent. This compares with 6.1 per cent on Tuesday, 5.7 per cent on Monday, three per cent on Sunday, 3.3 per cent on Saturday, and 4.9 per cent on Friday.

Over the same 24 hour period, the number of people undergoing medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 37 to 42.

30 of these cases (71.4 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also three patients in Sofala, three in Matola, two in Nampula, two in Inhambane, one in Niassa, and one in Zambezia. No patients were hospitalised in the Covid-19 wards in Cabo Delgado, Tete, Manica or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that a further 93 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday (62 in Niassa, 23 in Cabo Delgado, and eight in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 64,541, or 92.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country fell to 4,405 (down from 4,456 on Tuesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 2,605 (59.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 810; Nampula, 322; Sofala, 278; Zambezia, 125; Niassa, 114; Inhambane 54; Gaza, 33; Tete, 25; Manica, 25; and Cabo Delgado, 14.