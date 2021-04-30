Zimbabwe: Jazz Festival Shrugs Off Covid-19, Goes Virtual

Despite the Covid-19 global pandemic which has affected some events in the entertainment industry, organisers of this year's Jazz Festival have said the event is being held virtually.

The festival started with a workshop yesterday to equip artistes.

The virtual event, which is set for today, will coincide with the celebration of International Jazz Day and is being hosted by Ngoma NeHosho in partnership with UNESCO, Hyundai Zimbabwe, Old Mutual and CredSure.

Ngoma Nehosho founder member Walter Wanyanya said yesterday's workshop was fruitful as it was addressed by renowned and reputable speakers.

"We had a good time, we hosted the workshop online for artists' development which encompassed musicians, managers and producers," he said.

"The workshop was powered by the Old Mutual Foundation, CredSure and UNESCO. We believe education and sharing of knowledge among creatives plays a key role in growing our creative economy in Zimbabwe."

The panel of speakers included booking agents, festival directors, jazz artist managers, and media practitioners from South Africa, Zimbabwe, United States, Spain and Senegal.

It was moderated by musician Arnold Chirimika affectionately known as So Profound and Kudzai Mubaiwa.

"Some of the panellist who made the day possible included Ignacio Priego (music consultant from Spain-South Africa), Allan Sixpence (CredSure, operations manager), United States-based founder and director Katherine McVicker, Dudu Sarr, who is artiste manager for Youssou Ndour and founder of Dakar music market -- Senegal, A&R Manager Sony ATV Music Publishing Africa Munya Chanetsa, deputy director National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Josiah Kusena, artiste manager for Mokoomba and Jacaranda Music Festival manager Marcus Gora," said Wanyanya.

"It was an opportunity for artists to ask questions about how they can improve their craft and get more information on the entertainment industry as a whole."

Wanyanya said the workshop was in two sessions and designed to help those in the arts sector to discover paths and opportunities in the global creative economy.

"The UNESCO Creative Community Workshop in partnership with Credsure, which was our second part, was themed 'Gateway to the Global stage and growing the creative economy,'" he said.

"The first session focused on financial management and the second one was about lessons from established music business professionals on: how to get booked, signed, airplay, tour,management, digital income streams so as to effectively take part in the global creative economy."

Wanyanya said today's virtual show will feature some of the local acts.

"The Jabulani Jazz Festival: Virtual Showcase which is our inaugural edition will be a virtual one because of the current pandemic, however, we plan to make this an annual event that will carry on as a hybrid festival permanently," he said.

"This year's edition will air online today on our social media pages and today happened to be International Jazz Day. This year UNESCO celebrates 10 years of this amazing showcase and we are proud to join the rest of the world uniting people through music.

"The Jabulani Jazz Festival will feature three local young musicians - Sylent Nqo,Taka NeMachinda and Mimmie Tarukwana."

In the past four years, Ngoma NeHosho has hosted the successful Jacaranda Music Festival that saw 10 000 people attending the festival physically for three days.

"We have had several genres of music featured on the Jacaranda Music Festival stage; from hip hop, pop to reggae, but never enough jazz," said Wanyanya.

"It was then we decided that the jazz genre needed its own stage and after extensive consultation a decision was made to create a festival that celebrates the mother of all music genres -- the "Jabulani Jazz Festival."