South Africa: Ramaphosa Pushes Party Line in Parliamentary Oversight - but Zondo Isn't Buying It

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa put political party front and centre at the inquiry, saying the ANC initially wanted the police and other law enforcement agencies to probe State Capture.

"Where you could say there was fault, it was the delay," President Cyril Ramaphosa told State Capture Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on day two of his testimony as ANC president.

"Initially there was inertia. That there was not much movement, we concede. When it was clear the evidence was just accumulated, the thinking was to investigate them through the law enforcement agencies... In the end, the parliamentary track was activated."

And that presidential testimony about summed up the hiatus of governing ANC action from 2011 when Fikile Mbalula told the party's National Executive Committee how the Guptas told him he'd be a minister - before he was appointed to head the sports portfolio - to 2013 when guests at the Gupta wedding landed at the Air Force Base Waterkloof. And also the March 2016 public statement by then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas about how the Guptas had offered him the finance minister's post and a R600-million bribe.

A shift seemed to come only after the #GuptaLeaks, a trove...